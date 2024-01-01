Trades Hall

Designed by Robert Adam in 1791 to house the trades guild, this is one of Merchant City's most notable buildings, with its dignified neoclassical facade and green dome. It's an events space, but someone might be able to show you the interior if you are interested and there's nothing on at the time.
