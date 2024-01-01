St Andrew's in the Square

This neo-classical Georgian church is quite a sight with its facade of Corinthian columns, tall slender tower and brick-edged windows. The design was based on St Martin-in-the-Fields in London but this is even handsomer. It held its last service in the 1990s and is now a cultural centre. There's a cafe in the undercroft.
