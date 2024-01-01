Daily Record Building

Glasgow

This narrow lane seems no showcase for a Charles Rennie Mackintosh building, but here it is. The former headquarters of the Daily Record tabloid now contains a popular bar, Stereo. The sandstone pillars, large ground-floor windows and blue- and white-tiled facade deserve a better outlook.

