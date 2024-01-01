This nature centre near the Knapdale beaver project has regular wildlife walks and events; check the website. Drop by the centre for advice on wildlife-spotting; the Knapdale Woods here are great for strolling. One local trail leads around Loch Barnluasgan and up to a viewpoint with perspectives over the Crinan Canal.
Heart of Argyll Wildlife Organisation
Southern Highlands & Islands
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.33 MILES
Three miles from Port Askaig, tumbledown ruins of houses and a chapel on an islet in a shallow loch mark what remains of the stronghold of the Lords of…
27.9 MILES
The family seat of the Stuart Earls of Bute is one of Britain's more magnificent 19th-century stately homes, the first to have a telephone, underfloor…
27.85 MILES
If the tide is right, don't miss walking across the half-mile of cockleshell-strewn sand linking Colonsay to smaller Oronsay. Here you can explore the…
28.4 MILES
Bonawe Iron Furnace is one of the region’s most unusual historical sights. Near Taynuilt (not Bonawe), and dating from 1753, it was built by an iron…
27.18 MILES
The ancestral seat of the Maclean clan enjoys a spectacular position on a rocky outcrop overlooking the Sound of Mull. Originally built in the 13th…
16.17 MILES
On the west coast of Seil island is the pretty conservation village of Ellenabeich, with its whitewashed cottages. It was built to house workers at the…
4.98 MILES
This museum, in Kilmartin village, is a fascinating interpretive centre that provides a context for the ancient monuments you can go on to explore,…
28.95 MILES
Subtropical plants thrive in Gigha's Achamore Gardens, the island's principal sight. Rhododendrons, camellias and azaleas take advantage of the…
Nearby Southern Highlands & Islands attractions
2.75 MILES
This hill fort, 3.5 miles south of Kilmartin village, was the seat of power of the first kings of Dál Riata, and may have been where the Stone of Destiny…
4.94 MILES
Kilmartin Churchyard contains medieval grave slabs with carved effigies of knights, swords, shears and hunting scenes. They date across various centuries…
4.98 MILES
This museum, in Kilmartin village, is a fascinating interpretive centre that provides a context for the ancient monuments you can go on to explore,…
9.52 MILES
At the northern end of Jura island, three local women have set up this distillery in the former stables of the Ardlussa estate. It produces gin that's…
11.55 MILES
This lovely coastal garden cascades down a promontory looking west over Loch Melfort, Luing and other islands. Rhododendrons and azaleas provide plenty of…
15.04 MILES
The picturesque harbour is overlooked by the crumbling, ivy-covered ruins of Tarbert Castle, rebuilt by Robert the Bruce in the 14th century. You can hike…
16.03 MILES
This interesting museum, on the small island of Easdale just offshore from Ellenabeich, has displays about the slate industry and life on the islands in…
16.17 MILES
On the west coast of Seil island is the pretty conservation village of Ellenabeich, with its whitewashed cottages. It was built to house workers at the…