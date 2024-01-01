Heart of Argyll Wildlife Organisation

This nature centre near the Knapdale beaver project has regular wildlife walks and events; check the website. Drop by the centre for advice on wildlife-spotting; the Knapdale Woods here are great for strolling. One local trail leads around Loch Barnluasgan and up to a viewpoint with perspectives over the Crinan Canal.

1. Dunadd Fort

2.75 MILES

This hill fort, 3.5 miles south of Kilmartin village, was the seat of power of the first kings of Dál Riata, and may have been where the Stone of Destiny…

2. Kilmartin Churchyard

4.94 MILES

Kilmartin Churchyard contains medieval grave slabs with carved effigies of knights, swords, shears and hunting scenes. They date across various centuries…

3. Kilmartin House Museum

4.98 MILES

This museum, in Kilmartin village, is a fascinating interpretive centre that provides a context for the ancient monuments you can go on to explore,…

4. Lussa Gin

9.52 MILES

At the northern end of Jura island, three local women have set up this distillery in the former stables of the Ardlussa estate. It produces gin that's…

5. Arduaine Garden

11.55 MILES

This lovely coastal garden cascades down a promontory looking west over Loch Melfort, Luing and other islands. Rhododendrons and azaleas provide plenty of…

6. Tarbert Castle

15.04 MILES

The picturesque harbour is overlooked by the crumbling, ivy-covered ruins of Tarbert Castle, rebuilt by Robert the Bruce in the 14th century. You can hike…

7. Easdale Island Folk Museum

16.03 MILES

This interesting museum, on the small island of Easdale just offshore from Ellenabeich, has displays about the slate industry and life on the islands in…

8. Ellenabeich

16.17 MILES

On the west coast of Seil island is the pretty conservation village of Ellenabeich, with its whitewashed cottages. It was built to house workers at the…