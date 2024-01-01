Masjid Al Bay'ah

Mecca

These remnants of Masjid Al Bay'ah mark the spot where tribal leaders pledged their allegiance to Muhammad in AD 621. Simple in design, an arched entrance opens into an uncovered area where a row of arches close to the mihrab (imam's niche) gives way to a larger courtyard. Prayer rugs sit piled up for anyone wanting to pray here.

