Mecca

Overview

Mecca is only accessible by Muslims, who often describe the moment they first lay eyes on the city's sacred Kaaba as an overwhelmingly emotional experience. For those living outside the Kingdom, a visit to Mecca – generally spelt 'Makkah' by Muslims and in Saudi Arabia – is a lifelong dream. Coming here to perform the hajj pilgrimage is a religious obligation for all Muslims who are financially and physically able to do so.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Al Masjid Al Haram

    Al Masjid Al Haram

    Mecca

    The focal point for every Muslim and the biggest mosque in the world, Al Masjid Al Haram is able to host a million worshippers and covers an area of 356…

  • Exhibition of the Two Holy Mosques

    Exhibition of the Two Holy Mosques

    Mecca

    This little museum is brimming with relics from the two holy mosques, Al Masjid Al Haram in Mecca and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina. These include…

  • Cave of Thor

    Cave of Thor

    Mecca

    This small mountain (761m) is where the Prophet hid for three days with his companion Abu Bakr from the Quraysh tribe. According to Islamic custom, an…

  • Jabal Al Nour

    Jabal Al Nour

    Mecca

    The 640m-tall Jabal Al Nour is the location of the tiny Hira cave and one of the most important Islamic pilgrimage sites. According to Islamic tradition,…

  • Birthplace of Muhammad

    Birthplace of Muhammad

    Mecca

    Although the Saudi authorities claim there is no evidence to confirm it, many Muslims believe this is the spot where the Prophet Muhammad was born in…

  • Jabal Rahmah

    Jabal Rahmah

    Mecca

    Also known as the Mountain of Mercy, this granite hill is an important part of performing the hajj as pilgrims leave Mina for Arafat on the ninth day to…

  • Makkah Museum

    Makkah Museum

    Mecca

    Formerly Al Zahir Palace, the 3435-sq-metre Makkah Museum has a collection ranging from images of Saudi Arabia’s important archaeological discoveries to…

  • Jannat Al Muallaa Cemetery

    Jannat Al Muallaa Cemetery

    Mecca

    Many of the Prophet’s family are buried here, including his first wife, Khadija, his sons Qasim and Abdullah, his uncle, Abu Talib, and his grandfather,…

Articles

Latest stories from Mecca

Festivals & Events

Hajj Diaries: the devil within

Sep 20, 2019 • 6 min read

