Many of the Prophet’s family are buried here, including his first wife, Khadija, his sons Qasim and Abdullah, his uncle, Abu Talib, and his grandfather, Abdul Muttalib. However, the fear of practices such as grave veneration has led Saudi authorities to all but stop visits to the site, except when a funeral takes place. Even then women are not permitted inside.
Jannat Al Muallaa Cemetery
Mecca
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.85 MILES
The focal point for every Muslim and the biggest mosque in the world, Al Masjid Al Haram is able to host a million worshippers and covers an area of 356…
Exhibition of the Two Holy Mosques
4.83 MILES
This little museum is brimming with relics from the two holy mosques, Al Masjid Al Haram in Mecca and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina. These include…
4.16 MILES
This small mountain (761m) is where the Prophet hid for three days with his companion Abu Bakr from the Quraysh tribe. According to Islamic custom, an…
2.57 MILES
The 640m-tall Jabal Al Nour is the location of the tiny Hira cave and one of the most important Islamic pilgrimage sites. According to Islamic tradition,…
11.41 MILES
Also known as the Mountain of Mercy, this granite hill is an important part of performing the hajj as pilgrims leave Mina for Arafat on the ninth day to…
1.55 MILES
Formerly Al Zahir Palace, the 3435-sq-metre Makkah Museum has a collection ranging from images of Saudi Arabia’s important archaeological discoveries to…
2.45 MILES
These remnants of Masjid Al Bay'ah mark the spot where tribal leaders pledged their allegiance to Muhammad in AD 621. Simple in design, an arched entrance…
0.56 MILES
Although the Saudi authorities claim there is no evidence to confirm it, many Muslims believe this is the spot where the Prophet Muhammad was born in…
Nearby Mecca attractions
0.56 MILES
Although the Saudi authorities claim there is no evidence to confirm it, many Muslims believe this is the spot where the Prophet Muhammad was born in…
0.85 MILES
The focal point for every Muslim and the biggest mosque in the world, Al Masjid Al Haram is able to host a million worshippers and covers an area of 356…
1.55 MILES
Formerly Al Zahir Palace, the 3435-sq-metre Makkah Museum has a collection ranging from images of Saudi Arabia’s important archaeological discoveries to…
1.65 MILES
This indoor amusement park popular with Saudi families is a heady mix of lights, sounds and children's rides. There are also trampolines, arcades, air…
2.45 MILES
These remnants of Masjid Al Bay'ah mark the spot where tribal leaders pledged their allegiance to Muhammad in AD 621. Simple in design, an arched entrance…
2.57 MILES
The 640m-tall Jabal Al Nour is the location of the tiny Hira cave and one of the most important Islamic pilgrimage sites. According to Islamic tradition,…
3.49 MILES
According to a hadith (Prophetic tradition) of Bin Abbas – a cousin of the Prophet and an early Islamic scholar – numerous prophets prayed here. It's…
4.16 MILES
This small mountain (761m) is where the Prophet hid for three days with his companion Abu Bakr from the Quraysh tribe. According to Islamic custom, an…