Jannat Al Muallaa Cemetery

Mecca

LoginSave

Many of the Prophet’s family are buried here, including his first wife, Khadija, his sons Qasim and Abdullah, his uncle, Abu Talib, and his grandfather, Abdul Muttalib. However, the fear of practices such as grave veneration has led Saudi authorities to all but stop visits to the site, except when a funeral takes place. Even then women are not permitted inside.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Al Masjid Al Haram

    Al Masjid Al Haram

    0.85 MILES

    The focal point for every Muslim and the biggest mosque in the world, Al Masjid Al Haram is able to host a million worshippers and covers an area of 356…

  • Exhibition of the Two Holy Mosques

    Exhibition of the Two Holy Mosques

    4.83 MILES

    This little museum is brimming with relics from the two holy mosques, Al Masjid Al Haram in Mecca and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina. These include…

  • Cave of Thor

    Cave of Thor

    4.16 MILES

    This small mountain (761m) is where the Prophet hid for three days with his companion Abu Bakr from the Quraysh tribe. According to Islamic custom, an…

  • Jabal Al Nour

    Jabal Al Nour

    2.57 MILES

    The 640m-tall Jabal Al Nour is the location of the tiny Hira cave and one of the most important Islamic pilgrimage sites. According to Islamic tradition,…

  • Jabal Rahmah

    Jabal Rahmah

    11.41 MILES

    Also known as the Mountain of Mercy, this granite hill is an important part of performing the hajj as pilgrims leave Mina for Arafat on the ninth day to…

  • Makkah Museum

    Makkah Museum

    1.55 MILES

    Formerly Al Zahir Palace, the 3435-sq-metre Makkah Museum has a collection ranging from images of Saudi Arabia’s important archaeological discoveries to…

  • Masjid Al Bay'ah

    Masjid Al Bay'ah

    2.45 MILES

    These remnants of Masjid Al Bay'ah mark the spot where tribal leaders pledged their allegiance to Muhammad in AD 621. Simple in design, an arched entrance…

  • Birthplace of Muhammad

    Birthplace of Muhammad

    0.56 MILES

    Although the Saudi authorities claim there is no evidence to confirm it, many Muslims believe this is the spot where the Prophet Muhammad was born in…

View more attractions

Nearby Mecca attractions

1. Birthplace of Muhammad

0.56 MILES

Although the Saudi authorities claim there is no evidence to confirm it, many Muslims believe this is the spot where the Prophet Muhammad was born in…

2. Al Masjid Al Haram

0.85 MILES

The focal point for every Muslim and the biggest mosque in the world, Al Masjid Al Haram is able to host a million worshippers and covers an area of 356…

3. Makkah Museum

1.55 MILES

Formerly Al Zahir Palace, the 3435-sq-metre Makkah Museum has a collection ranging from images of Saudi Arabia’s important archaeological discoveries to…

4. Al Hukair Funland

1.65 MILES

This indoor amusement park popular with Saudi families is a heady mix of lights, sounds and children's rides. There are also trampolines, arcades, air…

5. Masjid Al Bay'ah

2.45 MILES

These remnants of Masjid Al Bay'ah mark the spot where tribal leaders pledged their allegiance to Muhammad in AD 621. Simple in design, an arched entrance…

6. Jabal Al Nour

2.57 MILES

The 640m-tall Jabal Al Nour is the location of the tiny Hira cave and one of the most important Islamic pilgrimage sites. According to Islamic tradition,…

7. Masjid Al Khayf

3.49 MILES

According to a hadith (Prophetic tradition) of Bin Abbas – a cousin of the Prophet and an early Islamic scholar – numerous prophets prayed here. It's…

8. Cave of Thor

4.16 MILES

This small mountain (761m) is where the Prophet hid for three days with his companion Abu Bakr from the Quraysh tribe. According to Islamic custom, an…