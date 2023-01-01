The 640m-tall Jabal Al Nour is the location of the tiny Hira cave and one of the most important Islamic pilgrimage sites. According to Islamic tradition, it was here that the archangel Gabriel gave the Prophet his first revelation. Reaching the cave entails a difficult hike that takes even the fittest hiker around two hours. Temperatures can reach 45°C, so bring plenty of water and food, and exercise extreme caution when making the climb.

You'll find Jabal Al Nour east of Al Hajj Rd and north of King Faisal Rd, but beware the traffic on the steep, congested, narrow road.