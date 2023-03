Also known as the Mountain of Mercy, this granite hill is an important part of performing the hajj as pilgrims leave Mina for Arafat on the ninth day to recite the Quran and pray. It is also the site where the Prophet delivered his famous last sermon shortly before his death. It's more hill than mountain these days, with stairs leading to the peak providing relatively easy access. Vendors sell markers here, but be aware that writing on the hillside is illegal.