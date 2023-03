The Taif souq is one of the largest in Saudi Arabia and well worth a wander. Set in the tastefully renovated historic centre, where wonderful little squares with dancing fountains are filled every evening by the chatter of locals, the souq is a great spot to buy local products such as honey and rose water, as well as handicrafts. When the shopping's done, grab a mint tea and pitch up at one of the squares. People-watching here is a real delight.