Al Shafa, 25km southwest of Taif, is the highest mountain in the region and is accessed by paved roads. The 10,000-sq-metre Daka Mountain Park sits on the peak and offers stunning views over the local mountain range. The area's popularity means visitors can now ride camels, 4WD sand buggies and dine on a host of street food. There are also terraces for barbecues and picnics, and for those that want to stay a little longer, several basic resorts.