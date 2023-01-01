This small mountain (761m) is where the Prophet hid for three days with his companion Abu Bakr from the Quraysh tribe. According to Islamic custom, an acacia tree grew rapidly in front of the cave while the men were hiding here. In the tree a dove built a nest and laid eggs, while a spider spun a web over the cave’s entrance to protect the men from detection, all of this marking the place as a sign of faith and hope.

The climb can be difficult, so a slow pace is encouraged and visitors should arrive with sufficient food and drink. The Cave of Thor is about 3km south of Al Masjid Al Haram (the Grand Mosque), and the journey takes around 30 minutes in a taxi.