Fine Arts Museum

Veliky Novgorod

A strong provincial collection of paintings by 18th- and 19th-century Russian artists, as well as temporary shows. The 3rd floor features Novgorod artists.

  • Entrance to the Novgorod State United Museum.

    Novgorod State United Museum

    0.21 MILES

    Within the kremlin walls is this must-see museum that houses three strikingly comprehensive exhibitions covering the history of Veliky Novgorod, Russian…

  • Saint Sophia Cathedral at Novgorod Kremlin.

    Cathedral of St Sophia

    0.26 MILES

    This is the oldest church in Russia (finished in 1050) and one of the country's oldest stone buildings. It's the kremlin's focal point and you couldn't…

  • View from one of towers of the Kremlin in Veliky Novgorod.

    Veliky Novgorod Kremlin

    0.22 MILES

    On the west bank of the Volkhov River, and surrounded by a pleasant wooded park, the kremlin is one of Russia’s oldest. Originally called the Detinets …

  • Vitoslavlitsy

    Vitoslavlitsy

    2.19 MILES

    Vitoslavlitsy is an evocative open-air museum of 22 beautiful wooden peasant houses and churches, some dating back to the 16th century, and the highlight…

  • Millennium of Russia Monument

    Millennium of Russia Monument

    0.22 MILES

    This gargantuan 16m-high, 100-tonne sculpture was unveiled in 1862 on the 1000th anniversary of the Varangian Prince Rurik’s arrival, a moment heralded as…

  • St George’s Monastery

    St George’s Monastery

    2.54 MILES

    Set amid peaceful marsh and lakelands a 15-minute bus ride south of the Veliky Novgorod town centre, the picturesque St George’s Monastery makes for a…

  • Yaroslav's Court

    Yaroslav's Court

    0.52 MILES

    Across a footbridge from the kremlin are the photogenic remnants of an 18th-century market arcade. Beyond that is the market gatehouse, an array of…

