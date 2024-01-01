Armenian Church of St Catherine

Continuing with a tradition of non-Orthodox churches being built on Nevsky pr, the Armenian merchant Ovanes Lazarian paid for the city’s first Armenian church to be erected here in 1771. Designed by German architect Georg Veldten and completed in 1780, the church's intimate interior was destroyed during Soviet times, but has since been restored.
