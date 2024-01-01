Bishop's Palace

Romania

Southwest of the Roman Catholic cathedral, the opulent Bishop’s Palace (1770) contains 100 fresco-adorned rooms and 365 windows.

  • Orthodox Synagogue

    Orthodox Synagogue

    1.1 MILES

    Oradea's Orthodox synagogue dates from 1890 and was the main house of worship for around a third of the city's Jewish residents before WWII. It survived…

  • Darvas-La Roche House

    Darvas-La Roche House

    0.81 MILES

    This delightful Secession-style burgher house (1912) designed by brothers József and László Vágó, who also built Oradea's stunning Moskovits Palace, has…

  • Zion Neolog Synagogue

    Zion Neolog Synagogue

    0.91 MILES

    Of the reformist Conservative (as opposed to Orthodox) branch of Judaism and dating from 1878, this synagogue, with its graceful dome, is one of the most…

  • Town Hall Tower

    Town Hall Tower

    0.84 MILES

    The 50m-high tower, which is now open to the public, counts four main levels, three of which have viewing platforms. A 10-lei entry fee includes admission…

  • Oradea Fortress

    Oradea Fortress

    1.23 MILES

    Oradea's fortress dates from the 15th and 16th centuries and played a key role in conflicts between the Turks, Austrians and Hungarians over the years…

  • Canon's Corridor

    Canon's Corridor

    0.09 MILES

    Just east of the Roman Catholic cathedral, Canon's Corridor forms a series of 57 arches built between 1750 and 1875, part of the original baroque design…

  • Roman Catholic Cathedral

    Roman Catholic Cathedral

    0.07 MILES

    This cathedral, 2km north of the centre, was built between 1752 and 1780 and is the largest baroque church in Romania. Organ concerts are occasionally…

  • Moskovits Palace

    Moskovits Palace

    0.65 MILES

    Don't miss this Secession-style masterwork built by brothers József and László Vágó in 1905. It was being renovated at the time of research.

