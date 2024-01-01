This mammoth statue in the middle of the square dedicated to the Unknown Soldier remembers the struggle for Transylvania by German-Hungarian troops during WWII.
Unknown Soldier Monument
Romania
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
28.59 MILES
This is an ideal venue to brush up on the December 1989 anticommunist revolution that began here in Timişoara. Displays include documentation, posters and…
29.81 MILES
This museum houses an odd collection of pre-1989 consumer goods manufactured in Romania. It fills to the point of overflowing three rooms and a hallway…
0.36 MILES
Arad's modest history museum housed in the Palace of Culture is a good primer for anyone interested in the city's complex origins, including 150 years of…
28.88 MILES
Built in 1865 by Viennese architect Ignatz Schuhmann, the synagogue acts as an important keynote in Jewish history – Jews in the Austro-Hungarian Empire…
0.14 MILES
Arad's Neolog (Conservative) synagogue, built between 1827 and 1834, lies southwest of Piaţa Avram Iancu. It was closed to visitors at the time of…
29.53 MILES
The 1989 revolution began at the Reformed Church, where Father László Tőkés spoke out against Ceauşescu. You can sometimes peek in at the church, and it…
0.39 MILES
The U-shaped, neoclassical town hall is Arad’s most impressive building, with neoclassical and neo-Renaissance influences. The clock atop the 54m-high…
St John of Nepomuk & Virgin Mary Statue
28.93 MILES
The statue of St John of Nepomuk and the Virgin Mary, located in the centre of Piaţa Libertăţii, was made in 1756 in Vienna and brought to Romania in…
