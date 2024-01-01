Unknown Soldier Monument

Romania

This mammoth statue in the middle of the square dedicated to the Unknown Soldier remembers the struggle for Transylvania by German-Hungarian troops during WWII.

  • Museum of the 1989 Revolution

    Museum of the 1989 Revolution

    28.59 MILES

    This is an ideal venue to brush up on the December 1989 anticommunist revolution that began here in Timişoara. Displays include documentation, posters and…

  • Communist Consumers Museum

    Communist Consumers Museum

    29.81 MILES

    This museum houses an odd collection of pre-1989 consumer goods manufactured in Romania. It fills to the point of overflowing three rooms and a hallway…

  • Archaeology & History Museum

    Archaeology & History Museum

    0.36 MILES

    Arad's modest history museum housed in the Palace of Culture is a good primer for anyone interested in the city's complex origins, including 150 years of…

  • Synagogue in the Fortress

    Synagogue in the Fortress

    28.88 MILES

    Built in 1865 by Viennese architect Ignatz Schuhmann, the synagogue acts as an important keynote in Jewish history – Jews in the Austro-Hungarian Empire…

  • Neolog Synagogue

    Neolog Synagogue

    0.14 MILES

    Arad's Neolog (Conservative) synagogue, built between 1827 and 1834, lies southwest of Piaţa Avram Iancu. It was closed to visitors at the time of…

  • Reformed Church

    Reformed Church

    29.53 MILES

    The 1989 revolution began at the Reformed Church, where Father László Tőkés spoke out against Ceauşescu. You can sometimes peek in at the church, and it…

  • Arad Town Hall

    Arad Town Hall

    0.39 MILES

    The U-shaped, neoclassical town hall is Arad’s most impressive building, with neoclassical and neo-Renaissance influences. The clock atop the 54m-high…

  • St John of Nepomuk & Virgin Mary Statue

    St John of Nepomuk & Virgin Mary Statue

    28.93 MILES

    The statue of St John of Nepomuk and the Virgin Mary, located in the centre of Piaţa Libertăţii, was made in 1756 in Vienna and brought to Romania in…

