Town Walls

The Minho

LoginSave

Fragments of the town walls survive behind and between the Torre da Cadeia Velha and the Torre de São Paulo (part of the fortifications made in the 14th century).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • cathedral of Braga, Portugal; Shutterstock ID 93397054; Your name (First / Last): Tom Stainer; GL account no.: 65050 ; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial ; Full Product or Project name including edition: Cities app

    17.08 MILES

    Braga’s extraordinary cathedral, the oldest in Portugal, was begun when the archdiocese was restored in 1070 and completed in the following century. It’s…

  • Barcelos, Portugal - August 23, 2012: A man is cutting bacalhau during the market day. Bacalhau dishes are very common in Portugal.; Shutterstock ID 241520329; Your name (First / Last): Tom Stainer; GL account no.: 65050 ; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best in Travel 2018

    Feira de Barcelos

    16.26 MILES

    The largest, oldest and most celebrated of the Minho's markets is the Feira de Barcelos, held every Thursday in Barcelos on the banks of Rio Cávado…

  • Monte de Santa Trega

    Monte de Santa Trega

    16.97 MILES

    The 341m summit of Monte de Santa Trega is a 4km drive or 2km walk (via the PRG122) from town. On the way up, stop to poke around the partly restored Iron…

  • Ponte Medieval

    Ponte Medieval

    0.15 MILES

    The city’s pièce de résistance, this elegant 31-arched bridge across the Rio Lima is now limited to foot traffic. Most of it dates from the 14th century,…

  • Escadaria do Bom Jesus do Monte

    Escadaria do Bom Jesus do Monte

    18.18 MILES

    Climbing dramatically to the hilltop pilgrimage site of Bom Jesus do Monte, 5km east of Braga, is this extraordinary staircase, with allegorical fountains…

  • Miradouro da Pedra Bela

    Miradouro da Pedra Bela

    22.63 MILES

    For spectacular views over the Albufeira de Caniçada reservoir and the southern reaches of Parque Nacional Peneda-Gerês, snake 6km uphill through the…

  • Catedral de Santa Maria

    Catedral de Santa Maria

    19.49 MILES

    The highlight of the old town is the fortress-like Catedral de Santa Maria. Begun in the 12th century, it reflects a stoic Romanesque style in most of its…

View more attractions

Nearby The Minho attractions

1. Torre da Cadeia Velha

Two crenellated towers (part of the fortifications made in the 14th century) face the river at the end of Rua Cardeal Saraiva. The Torre da Cadeia Velha…

2. Igreja Matriz

0.05 MILES

Behind Torre de São Paulo is the rather staid, mostly 15th-century igreja matriz (parish church), sporting a pretty Romanesque doorway.

3. Torre de São Paulo

0.06 MILES

Along with the Torre da Cadeia Velha, this tower constitutes the only standing remains of Ponte de Lima's medieval walls. Note the somewhat bizarre…

4. Ponte Medieval

0.15 MILES

The city’s pièce de résistance, this elegant 31-arched bridge across the Rio Lima is now limited to foot traffic. Most of it dates from the 14th century,…

5. Museu dos Terceiros

0.19 MILES

Downriver from Ponte de Lima's famous bridge, the 18th-century Igreja de São Francisco dos Terceiros houses a variety of ecclesiastical and folk treasures…

6. Museu do Brinquedo Português

0.27 MILES

In a gorgeous red mansion right after the Roman bridge in Arcozelo is this museum dedicated to Portuguese toys. The focus is on toys made from the late…

7. Parque Temático do Arnado

0.28 MILES

West of the river, this small, intriguing green space with rose bushes and lemon-filled trellises next to a public swimming pool is notable for its annual…

8. Capela de Santo Ovídio

1.4 MILES

For panoramic views up and down the Lima valley, climb 6km into the hills northwest of Ponte de Lima to this tiny, bizarre chapel dedicated to Santo…