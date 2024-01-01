Just below Igreja de São Martinho, you'll discover the lovely Jardim de São Martinho, a south-facing, artificially created set of gardens with thousands of exotic plants tumbling down a terraced hillside to a children's playground. Pathways zigzag through the palms, succulents and bursts of blossom as lizards scuttle away underfoot.
