Visitors can climb this impressive 30m tower, built into the town walls in the 14th century. Ask for the key at the adjacent kiosk, on ul Armii Krajowej.
Wrocław Gate Tower
Silesia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
15.79 MILES
This mighty fortification, begun under Austrian rule in the mid-17th century on the site of former strongholds dating to the 10th century, was extended…
29.46 MILES
The Góry Stołowe (goo-ri sto-wo-veh; Table Mountains) are among the most spectacular ranges of the Sudetes, as they’re topped by a plateau punctuated by…
Cathedral of SS James and Agnes
14.36 MILES
Nysa’s mighty cathedral dominates the northern end of the Rynek with its imposing walls of time-soiled brick and a vast gabled roof – one of the steepest…
15.83 MILES
This interesting set of tunnels dates in parts to the 13th century. The 600m route, enlivened by audiovisual exhibits, links cellars, warehouses for…
14.49 MILES
Established in Nysa's grand 17th-century Bishops' Palace in 1897, this museum exhibits include local archaeology from prehistory to early modern times…
15.84 MILES
This church, southwest of the Rynek and dedicated to Our Lady of the Assumption, is the most imposing religious building in town. It took almost 150 years…
15.9 MILES
Kłodzko's museum, 50m west of the parish church, has displays relating to the 1000-year history of the town and the region, plus a collection of…
15.72 MILES
Southeast of the Rynek, this Gothic stone bridge, built somewhere between 1281 and 1390, spans the narrow Młynówka River. With half a dozen baroque…
Nearby Silesia attractions
0.23 MILES
Despite its utilitarian name this museum, set within an old red-brick gasworks just a short walk north of the Rynek, is really quite interesting. The…
0.28 MILES
The most distinctive of the town's towers, the round Kłodzko Gate Tower guards the southwestern approach to the Old Town.
14.19 MILES
This four-storey 14th-century brick tower is now freestanding, but once guarded a gate through the town walls. Note its unusual turrets and dragon…
4. Church of SS Peter and Paul
14.24 MILES
Built between 1720 and 1727 for the Order of the Holy Sepulchre, this church has one of Silesia’s best baroque interiors, complete with elaborate stucco…
14.25 MILES
The restored 17th-century St Hedwig’s Bastion once housed a Prussian garrison and French prisoners during the Franco-Prussian war of 1870. Beneath the…
14.29 MILES
This attractive civic building, built in 1604 to house Nysa's official weights and measures, is a survivor of both the Napoleonic and Red armies; it…
14.29 MILES
Diverse architecture within Nysa's vast market square suggests the extent of damage done in WWII. Only the southern side retains anything akin to its…
