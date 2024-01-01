Museum Educational Centre

Małopolska

Located near the entrance to Roztocze National Park, this centre has interesting displays of local flora and fauna. It's close to the park visitor centre.

  • Belzec, Poland - June 12, 2020: Belzec Nazi German extermination camp(official name SS-Sonderkommando Belzec or Dienststelle Belzec der Waffen SS).; Shutterstock ID 1780037492; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Bełżec Memorial

    26.85 MILES

    This subdued memorial and museum bears witness to the 600,000 Jews killed here in 1942 by the Nazis as part of their ‘Operation Reinhard’, the German plan…

  • Rynek Wielki

    Rynek Wielki

    14.6 MILES

    The Great Market Sq is the heart of Zamość's attractive Old Town. This impressive Italianate Renaissance square (exactly 100m by 100m) is dominated by the…

  • Arsenal Museum

    Arsenal Museum

    14.39 MILES

    This museum of military hardware and the city's fortifications is housed in three separate areas along the city's western bastions. Start at the facility…

  • Synagogue

    Synagogue

    14.69 MILES

    The city’s fascinating synagogue was built around 1620 and served as the Jewish community’s main house of worship until WWII, when it was shuttered by the…

  • Town Hall

    Town Hall

    14.62 MILES

    The town hall was built between 1639 and 1651, and features were added and extended over the years: its curving stairway came in 1768. Zamoyski didn’t…

  • Roztocze National Park

    Roztocze National Park

    0.12 MILES

    The park, which covers an area of 79 sq km, was a nature reserve for more than 350 years as part of the Zamoyski family estate. Today, it’s home to a…

  • Rotunda & Martyrdom Museum

    Rotunda & Martyrdom Museum

    14.18 MILES

    About 500m southwest of the Old Town is the Rotunda – a ring-shaped fort 54m in diameter surrounding a circular yard. The rotunda was built in the 1820s…

  • Museum of Zamość

    Museum of Zamość

    14.64 MILES

    Two of the row of iconic and colourful Armenian houses on the northeast side of the Rynek shelter the Zamość museum, with intriguing displays such as a…

