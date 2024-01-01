Capitol Park & Lagoon

Bacolod

LoginSave

The city's central gathering place is worth a stroll, particularly on weekends when it's a popular picnic spot. Bring some food for the resident tilapia.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Casa Mariquit

    Casa Mariquit

    27.14 MILES

    A massive banyan tree looms atmospherically over the entrance to this grand home built in 1803 by Philippines VP Fernando Lopez (Mariquit was his wife's…

  • Hofileña Heritage House

    Hofileña Heritage House

    8.8 MILES

    This stately house contains an astonishing private art collection, as well as antiques belonging to one of Silay's principal families. The house is owned…

  • Negros Forests & Ecological Foundation

    Negros Forests & Ecological Foundation

    0.12 MILES

    A zoo with a difference, this foundation seeks to preserve endangered animals endemic to Negros. It houses mostly birds, including an extraordinary…

  • Nelly's Garden

    Nelly's Garden

    26.74 MILES

    Iloilo's most famous historic home resembles the White House. You'll need to give three days' notice of your visit.

  • Bulabog Puti-An National Park

    Bulabog Puti-An National Park

    28.6 MILES

    Spelunkers take note: this 847-hectare old-growth forest 33km north of Iloilo has dozens of caves, of which six are open to the public, all within 3km of…

  • RUINS

    RUINS

    3.07 MILES

    Set on lovely manicured grounds surrounded by sugar plantations, the RUINS is an early-20th-century Italianate mansion originally built by a local sugar…

  • Museo Iloilo

    Museo Iloilo

    26.17 MILES

    Offers a worthwhile display on the indigenous Ati (Negrito) people and a collection of old pinya (pineapple fibre) weavings, for which the area is famous…

  • Church of San Diego

    Church of San Diego

    8.71 MILES

    On the main road through town, the silver-domed, Romanesque Church of San Diego (1927) is topped by a crucifix that, when lit at night, is visible far out…

View more attractions

Nearby Bacolod attractions

2. Negros Museum

0.15 MILES

Houses an eclectic collection, from a room dedicated to the sugar industry to one containing toys from around the world. Don't miss the fake cannons used…

3. San Sebastian Cathedral

0.53 MILES

Worth a look is this impressive 19th-century cathedral built from coral stone (quarried from Guimaras) across from the city's central plaza. It's…

4. RUINS

3.07 MILES

Set on lovely manicured grounds surrounded by sugar plantations, the RUINS is an early-20th-century Italianate mansion originally built by a local sugar…

5. Balay Negrense Museum

8.66 MILES

Also known as the Victor Gaston Ancestral Home (1898), this hardwood home has the most photogenic exterior of any house in Silay. The house has been…

6. Silay Museum

8.66 MILES

Start your tour with this well-done, succinct overview of the town's history, using models, gowns from the sugar era and vintage photos of historic homes.

7. Church of San Diego

8.71 MILES

On the main road through town, the silver-domed, Romanesque Church of San Diego (1927) is topped by a crucifix that, when lit at night, is visible far out…

8. Hofileña Heritage House

8.8 MILES

This stately house contains an astonishing private art collection, as well as antiques belonging to one of Silay's principal families. The house is owned…