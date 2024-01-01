The city's central gathering place is worth a stroll, particularly on weekends when it's a popular picnic spot. Bring some food for the resident tilapia.
Capitol Park & Lagoon
Bacolod
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.14 MILES
A massive banyan tree looms atmospherically over the entrance to this grand home built in 1803 by Philippines VP Fernando Lopez (Mariquit was his wife's…
8.8 MILES
This stately house contains an astonishing private art collection, as well as antiques belonging to one of Silay's principal families. The house is owned…
Negros Forests & Ecological Foundation
0.12 MILES
A zoo with a difference, this foundation seeks to preserve endangered animals endemic to Negros. It houses mostly birds, including an extraordinary…
26.74 MILES
Iloilo's most famous historic home resembles the White House. You'll need to give three days' notice of your visit.
28.6 MILES
Spelunkers take note: this 847-hectare old-growth forest 33km north of Iloilo has dozens of caves, of which six are open to the public, all within 3km of…
3.07 MILES
Set on lovely manicured grounds surrounded by sugar plantations, the RUINS is an early-20th-century Italianate mansion originally built by a local sugar…
26.17 MILES
Offers a worthwhile display on the indigenous Ati (Negrito) people and a collection of old pinya (pineapple fibre) weavings, for which the area is famous…
8.71 MILES
On the main road through town, the silver-domed, Romanesque Church of San Diego (1927) is topped by a crucifix that, when lit at night, is visible far out…
Nearby Bacolod attractions
1. Negros Forests & Ecological Foundation
0.12 MILES
A zoo with a difference, this foundation seeks to preserve endangered animals endemic to Negros. It houses mostly birds, including an extraordinary…
0.15 MILES
Houses an eclectic collection, from a room dedicated to the sugar industry to one containing toys from around the world. Don't miss the fake cannons used…
0.53 MILES
Worth a look is this impressive 19th-century cathedral built from coral stone (quarried from Guimaras) across from the city's central plaza. It's…
3.07 MILES
Set on lovely manicured grounds surrounded by sugar plantations, the RUINS is an early-20th-century Italianate mansion originally built by a local sugar…
8.66 MILES
Also known as the Victor Gaston Ancestral Home (1898), this hardwood home has the most photogenic exterior of any house in Silay. The house has been…
8.66 MILES
Start your tour with this well-done, succinct overview of the town's history, using models, gowns from the sugar era and vintage photos of historic homes.
8.71 MILES
On the main road through town, the silver-domed, Romanesque Church of San Diego (1927) is topped by a crucifix that, when lit at night, is visible far out…
8.8 MILES
This stately house contains an astonishing private art collection, as well as antiques belonging to one of Silay's principal families. The house is owned…