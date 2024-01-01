Iglesia de Santo Domingo is an interesting church near the Plaza de Armas. The original church, built in the 16th century, was one of the first constructed in the region, but was destroyed in the earthquake of 1619 before being rebuilt in 1642 using the original plans and materials. The attached convent served as a prison during the independence period.
