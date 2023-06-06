Trujillo

Overview

Stand in the right spot and the glamorous streets of old Trujillo look like they’ve barely changed in hundreds of years. Well, there are more honking taxis now, but the city still manages to put on a dashing show with its polychrome buildings and profusion of colonial-era churches. Most people come here to visit the remarkable pre-Incan archaeological sites nearby, spending just a short time wandering the compact city center.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Casa Ganoza Chopitea

    Casa Ganoza Chopitea

    Trujillo

    Northeast of the cathedral, this c 1735 mansion, also known as Casa de los Léones, is considered to be the best-preserved mansion of the colonial period…

  • Casa de Urquiaga

    Casa de Urquiaga

    Trujillo

    Owned and maintained by Banco Central de la Reserva del Perú since 1972, this beautiful colonial mansion’s history dates to 1604, though the original…

  • Museo de Arqueología

    Museo de Arqueología

    Trujillo

    This well-curated museum features a rundown of Peruvian history from 12,000 BC to the present day, with an emphasis on Moche, Chimú and Inca civilizations…

  • Palacio Iturregui

    Palacio Iturregui

    Trujillo

    This imposing gray early 19th-century mansion is impossible to ignore. Built in neoclassical style, it has beautiful window gratings, 36 slender interior…

  • Casa de la Emancipación

    Casa de la Emancipación

    Trujillo

    Now the Banco BBVA Continental, this building features a mishmash of colonial and Republican styles and is best known as the site where Trujillo’s…

  • Iglesia de Santo Domingo

    Iglesia de Santo Domingo

    Trujillo

    Iglesia de Santo Domingo is an interesting church near the Plaza de Armas. The original church, built in the 16th century, was one of the first…

  • Basilica Menor Catedral

    Basilica Menor Catedral

    Trujillo

    Known simply as ‘La Catedral,’ this bright, canary-yellow church fronting the plaza was begun in 1647, destroyed in 1759, and rebuilt soon afterward. The…

  • Iglesia del Carmen

    Iglesia del Carmen

    Trujillo

    The Iglesia del Carmen and its charming monastery is home to an impressive Carmelite museum – the Pinacoteca El Carmen – but visiting is a real mission…

