Casa de Urquiaga

Owned and maintained by Banco Central de la Reserva del Perú since 1972, this beautiful colonial mansion’s history dates to 1604, though the original house was completely destroyed in the earthquake of 1619. Rebuilt and preserved since, it now houses exquisite period furniture, including a striking writer’s desk once used by Simón Bolívar, who organized much of his final campaign to liberate Peru from the Spanish empire from Trujillo in 1824.

There is also a small collection of Moche, Nazca, Chimú and Vicús pottery. It’s a working bank, so security is high for a free attraction.