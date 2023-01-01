Museo Arqueológico Municipal de Moche

Not to be confused with the Museo Huacas de Moche at the Huaca de la Luna site, this museum on the main square in the town of Moche houses around 500 ceramic pieces from the Chavin, Chimú, Lambayeque and Moche cultures curated from a private collection owned by Italian immigrants. The pieces were formerly on display at the Museo Cassinelli under a gritty gas station in Trujillo, but their new home is far more conducive to contemplation.

Have a look at the bird-shaped whistling pots, which produce clear notes when air is blown into them. Superficially the pots are very similar, but when they are blown each one produces a completely different note that corresponds to the calls of the male and female birds.