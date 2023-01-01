Casa Ganoza Chopitea

Northeast of the cathedral, this c 1735 mansion, also known as Casa de los Léones, is considered to be the best-preserved mansion of the colonial period in Trujillo. The details are stunning, from the elaborate gateway at the entrance to 300-year-old frescoes and Oregon-pine pillars.

Take note of the ‘JHS’ insignia above the entrance, between the male and female lions (from which the Casa de los Léones name derives). It stands for ‘Jesus,’ ‘Hombre’ (Man), ‘Salvador’ (Savior) and stems from the building’s time as a convent. Best of all, perhaps, is that it now houses the wonderful Casona Deza cafe.