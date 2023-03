This imposing gray early 19th-century mansion is impossible to ignore. Built in neoclassical style, it has beautiful window gratings, 36 slender interior columns and gold moldings on the ceilings. General Juan Manuel Iturregui lived here after he famously proclaimed independence.

Today it’s a private social club, so visits are restricted to between 8am and 10am; ring the bell to get access. There are also often temporary exhibits here that extend the opening hours for visits.