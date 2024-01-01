Iglesia de la Compañía

Trujillo

The Iglesia de la Compañia and surrounding monastery were constructed by Jesuits in the 1630s and originally took up the entire block just off the Plaza de Armas. It was one of the few churches to escape unscathed from the earthquake of 1759. Its pulpit is considered the finest of Trujillo's many churches.

