Lampa Municipalidad

In the small square beside the Plaza de Armas, the town hall is recognizable by its murals depicting Lampa’s history – past, present and future. Inside there’s a gorgeous courtyard, a replica of the Pietà (a second one is in the church) and a museum honoring noted Lampa-born painter Víctor Humareda (1920–86).
0.05 MILES
Worth seeing and the pride of locals, this lime-mortar church includes fascinating features, such as a life-sized sculpture of The Last Supper; Santiago …
27.36 MILES
Sitting on rolling hills on the Lago Umayo peninsula, the chullpas (funerary towers) of Sillustani stand out for miles against a desolate altiplano…
22.01 MILES
These pre-Inca ruins are spread out across a large area above the town and consist of nine pyramid-like structures, the largest of which gives the site…
22.15 MILES
The Museo Lítico Pucará displays a surprisingly good selection of anthropomorphic monoliths from the town’s pre-Inca site, Kalasaya. The museum is next to…
0.08 MILES
Staff at the shop opposite this museum, two blocks west of the Plaza de Armas, will give you a Spanish-language guided tour of the museum’s small but…
