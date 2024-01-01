Lampa Municipalidad

In the small square beside the Plaza de Armas, the town hall is recognizable by its murals depicting Lampa’s history – past, present and future. Inside there’s a gorgeous courtyard, a replica of the Pietà (a second one is in the church) and a museum honoring noted Lampa-born painter Víctor Humareda (1920–86).

