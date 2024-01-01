Museo Afro-Antilleano

Panama City

LoginSave

The small Afro-Antillean museum has exhibits on the history of Panama’s West Indian community, particularly their work building the railroad and later the canal.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Biomuseo

    BioMuseo

    2.15 MILES

    Celebrating Panama as the land bridge that has permitted astonishing biodiversity in the region, this world-class museum is a visual feast. Exhibits tell…

  • Museo de Arte Contemporáneo

    Museo de Arte Contemporáneo

    0.3 MILES

    This wonderful privately owned museum features the best collection of Panamanian art anywhere, an excellent collection of works on paper by Latin American…

  • Panama City, Panama - march 2018: Ship crossing the Panama Canal, Miraflores Locks, Panama City; Shutterstock ID 1055607245; Your name (First / Last): Alicia Johnson; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial ; Full Product or Project name including edition: Panama

    Miraflores Visitors Center

    4.22 MILES

    The easiest way to visit the Panama Canal is to head to the Miraflores Visitors Center, just outside Panama City. This modern center features a four-floor…

  • Panama Viejo Ruins, Panama City

    Panamá Viejo

    4.2 MILES

    Founded on August 15, 1519, by Spanish conquistador Pedro Arias de Ávila, the city of Panamá was the first European settlement along the Pacific. For 150…

  • Toucan bird

    Panama Rainforest Discovery Center

    17.15 MILES

    Geared toward ecotourism and environmental education, this is an excellent facility for birdwatchers and nature-lovers. Since you are probably here to…

  • Plaza De Francia, Panama, Central America

    Plaza de Francia

    1.04 MILES

    At the tip of the southern point of Casco Viejo, this beautiful plaza pays homage to the French role in the construction of the canal. Its large stone…

  • Keel-Billed Toucan (Ramphastos sulfuratus) in profile, Soberania National Park, Panama

    Parque Nacional Soberanía

    12.47 MILES

    This 195-sq-km national park is one of the most accessible tropical rainforests in Panama. It extends much of the way across the isthmus, from Limón on…

  • PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, DECEMBER 19 2006. The Golden Altar of the Church of San Jose, on December 19th 2006. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY; Shutterstock ID 157436489; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Iglesia de San José

    0.82 MILES

    This Casco Viejo church protects the famous Altar de Oro (Golden Altar), the sole relic salvaged after privateer Henry Morgan sacked Panamá Viejo.

View more attractions

Nearby Panama City attractions

1. Museo de Arte Contemporáneo

0.3 MILES

This wonderful privately owned museum features the best collection of Panamanian art anywhere, an excellent collection of works on paper by Latin American…

2. Museo de Ciencias Naturales

0.33 MILES

Museo de Ciencias Naturales has sections on geology, paleontology, entomology and marine biology, as well as an impressive display of taxidermy.

3. Casa de la Municipalidad

0.71 MILES

This 1881 neoclassical townhouse in Casco Viejo was built on top of the castle gatehouse of the city.

4. Palacio de las Garzas

0.71 MILES

The Palacio de las Garzas is named after the great garzas blancas (white herons) that reside here. The president of Panama lives on the upper floor.

5. American Trade Hall

0.72 MILES

Once the headquarters of the First National City Bank of New York, this is where much of the financing of the Panama Canal took place. Today the American…

6. Iglesia de La Merced

0.72 MILES

An example of the baroque style in Panama, this Casco Viejo church was built in 1673 with a facade transferred from Panamá Viejo.

7. Balboa Statue

0.73 MILES

Sculpted by Miguel Blan and Mariano Benlliure, the Balboa statue overlooks the Bahía de Panamá and was inaugurated in 1924, a gift from Spain.

8. Catedral Metropolitana

0.75 MILES

The headquarters of the Panama archdiocese. Construction started on this 1796 cathedral in 1688.