Harald Sohlsbergs Plass 59

Central Norway

LoginSave

For one of the loveliest turf-roofed homes you'll see, head up to the top of Kjerkgata to the house signposted as Harald Sohlsbergs Plass 59.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Smelthytta in Roros, Norway.

    Smelthytta

    0.1 MILES

    Built on the site of a former copper-smelting works that burnt down in 1975, this museum brings the town's mining heritage to life. Intricate working…

  • Røros Kirke

    Røros Kirke

    0.08 MILES

    Røros' copper industry was booming when local notables decided to finance the construction of this lovely – and large – Lutheran church in 1784, at a cost…

  • Olavsgruva Mine

    Olavsgruva Mine

    6.64 MILES

    For a gritty insight into Røros' mining past, head 13km north of Røros to this centuries-old mine, where ore has been extracted since the 1650s. Tours…

  • Miners' Cottages (Flanderborg Gate)

    Miners' Cottages (Flanderborg Gate)

    0.15 MILES

    Off the southwestern corner of the slag heaps, the historic smelting district with its tiny turf-roofed miners' cottages, particularly along Sleggveien,…

  • Johan Falkberget Museum

    Johan Falkberget Museum

    9.74 MILES

    The works of Røros' favourite son, author Johan Falkberget (1879–1967), have been translated into 19 languages and cover 300 years of the region's mining…

  • Malmplassen (Ore Place)

    Malmplassen (Ore Place)

    0.09 MILES

    Outside the Smelthytta entrance spreads the large open area known as the Malmplassen (Ore Place), where loads of ore were dumped and weighed on the large…

  • Slegghaugen

    Slegghaugen

    0.21 MILES

    These slag heaps make an unlikely protected monument, but they're an important illustration of what was left after the copper smelting process. They also…

  • Røros Museum

    Røros Museum

    0.06 MILES

    Various museums around Røros, including the Smelthytta and Olavsgruva mine, are collected under this catch-all organisation.

View more attractions

Nearby Central Norway attractions

1. Røros Museum

0.06 MILES

Various museums around Røros, including the Smelthytta and Olavsgruva mine, are collected under this catch-all organisation.

2. Røros Kirke

0.08 MILES

Røros' copper industry was booming when local notables decided to finance the construction of this lovely – and large – Lutheran church in 1784, at a cost…

3. Malmplassen (Ore Place)

0.09 MILES

Outside the Smelthytta entrance spreads the large open area known as the Malmplassen (Ore Place), where loads of ore were dumped and weighed on the large…

4. Smelthytta

0.1 MILES

Built on the site of a former copper-smelting works that burnt down in 1975, this museum brings the town's mining heritage to life. Intricate working…

5. Miners' Cottages (Flanderborg Gate)

0.15 MILES

Off the southwestern corner of the slag heaps, the historic smelting district with its tiny turf-roofed miners' cottages, particularly along Sleggveien,…

6. Slegghaugen

0.21 MILES

These slag heaps make an unlikely protected monument, but they're an important illustration of what was left after the copper smelting process. They also…

7. Olavsgruva Mine

6.64 MILES

For a gritty insight into Røros' mining past, head 13km north of Røros to this centuries-old mine, where ore has been extracted since the 1650s. Tours…

8. Johan Falkberget Museum

9.74 MILES

The works of Røros' favourite son, author Johan Falkberget (1879–1967), have been translated into 19 languages and cover 300 years of the region's mining…