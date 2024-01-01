For one of the loveliest turf-roofed homes you'll see, head up to the top of Kjerkgata to the house signposted as Harald Sohlsbergs Plass 59.
0.1 MILES
Built on the site of a former copper-smelting works that burnt down in 1975, this museum brings the town's mining heritage to life. Intricate working…
0.08 MILES
Røros' copper industry was booming when local notables decided to finance the construction of this lovely – and large – Lutheran church in 1784, at a cost…
6.64 MILES
For a gritty insight into Røros' mining past, head 13km north of Røros to this centuries-old mine, where ore has been extracted since the 1650s. Tours…
Miners' Cottages (Flanderborg Gate)
0.15 MILES
Off the southwestern corner of the slag heaps, the historic smelting district with its tiny turf-roofed miners' cottages, particularly along Sleggveien,…
9.74 MILES
The works of Røros' favourite son, author Johan Falkberget (1879–1967), have been translated into 19 languages and cover 300 years of the region's mining…
0.09 MILES
Outside the Smelthytta entrance spreads the large open area known as the Malmplassen (Ore Place), where loads of ore were dumped and weighed on the large…
0.21 MILES
These slag heaps make an unlikely protected monument, but they're an important illustration of what was left after the copper smelting process. They also…
0.06 MILES
Various museums around Røros, including the Smelthytta and Olavsgruva mine, are collected under this catch-all organisation.
