At the center the town is the 1750 Parroquia de La Asunción, an attractive but scarred late-baroque beauty that the Spanish government has offered to help repair.
Parroquia de La Asunción
Masaya & Los Pueblos Blancos
4.45 MILES
Described by the Spaniards as the gates of hell, the craters that comprise Volcán Masaya National Park are the most easily accessible active volcanoes in…
Reserva Natural Volcán Mombacho
13.7 MILES
It’s been a few decades since this 1345m volcano, the defining feature of the Granada skyline, has acted up, but it is still most certainly active and…
Convento y Museo San Francisco
10.15 MILES
One of the oldest churches in Central America, Convento San Francisco boasts a robin's egg–blue birthday-cake facade and houses both an important convent…
Museo Arqueológico Huellas de Acahualinca
18.54 MILES
Discovered by miners in 1874, these fossilized tracks record the passage of perhaps 10 people – men, women and children – as well as birds, raccoons, deer…
17.26 MILES
The hollow shell of Managua’s Old Cathedral remains Managua’s most poignant metaphor, shattered by the 1972 earthquake – and slowly undergoing restoration…
9.97 MILES
Granada's new chocolate museum is excellent if you're traveling with children: the 'beans to bar' chocolate workshop, where participants learn to roast…
9.93 MILES
Perhaps the most beautiful church in the city, this landmark was built in 1534. Most come here for the spectacular views from the bell tower – especially…
Reserva Natural Chocoyero-El Brujo
10.91 MILES
This 184-hectare natural reserve, 30km outside Managua, is a small wilderness enclave within easy reach of the capital. Imagine: a hardwood forest, dense…
Nearby Masaya & Los Pueblos Blancos attractions
1. Museo y Galería de Héroes y Mártires
0.15 MILES
Inside the alcaldía (mayor’s office), this museum honors Masayans who gave their lives during the revolution. There are walls of photos and interesting…
0.19 MILES
Inside the Mercado Artesanías complex, this small museum focuses on dance, local myths and the cultural traditions of Masaya. Apart from excellent photos…
3. Iglesia San Miguel de Masaya
0.3 MILES
The modern Iglesia de San Miguel, whose resident San Miguel Arcángel makes the rounds during the procession of St Jerome, is worth a peek.
0.35 MILES
Among the major buildings worst hit by the earthquake of 2000 (which also destroyed about 80 homes) was Iglesia de San Jerónimo, built in 1928, the…
0.46 MILES
The original church at this location, also called Iglesia San Sebastián, was built around 1700; it was burned down by William Walker in 1856. The current…
6. Antigua Estación del Ferrocarril de Masaya
0.5 MILES
Masaya's elegant former train station, built in 1926 on the north side of the city, is a local landmark. In 2013, the city announced plans to convert it…
0.6 MILES
Seven blocks west of the Parque Central is an inspiring view in a region famed for them: across Laguna de Masaya to the smoking Santiago crater. The…
0.61 MILES
Iglesia María Magdalena, sort of the sister church to San Sebastián, is where many of Monimbó's most important festivals begin or end.