Parroquia de La Asunción

Masaya & Los Pueblos Blancos

At the center the town is the 1750 Parroquia de La Asunción, an attractive but scarred late-baroque beauty that the Spanish government has offered to help repair.

  • Parque Nacional Volcán Masaya

    Parque Nacional Volcán Masaya

    4.45 MILES

    Described by the Spaniards as the gates of hell, the craters that comprise Volcán Masaya National Park are the most easily accessible active volcanoes in…

  • Laguna de Apoyo and Mombacho Volcano

    Reserva Natural Volcán Mombacho

    13.7 MILES

    It’s been a few decades since this 1345m volcano, the defining feature of the Granada skyline, has acted up, but it is still most certainly active and…

  • Convento y Museo San Francisco

    Convento y Museo San Francisco

    10.15 MILES

    One of the oldest churches in Central America, Convento San Francisco boasts a robin's egg–blue birthday-cake facade and houses both an important convent…

  • Museo Arqueológico Huellas de Acahualinca

    Museo Arqueológico Huellas de Acahualinca

    18.54 MILES

    Discovered by miners in 1874, these fossilized tracks record the passage of perhaps 10 people – men, women and children – as well as birds, raccoons, deer…

  • Antigua Catedral

    Antigua Catedral

    17.26 MILES

    The hollow shell of Managua’s Old Cathedral remains Managua’s most poignant metaphor, shattered by the 1972 earthquake – and slowly undergoing restoration…

  • Museo de Chocolate

    Museo de Chocolate

    9.97 MILES

    Granada's new chocolate museum is excellent if you're traveling with children: the 'beans to bar' chocolate workshop, where participants learn to roast…

  • Nicaragua, Granada, Iglesia de la Merced

    Iglesia La Merced

    9.93 MILES

    Perhaps the most beautiful church in the city, this landmark was built in 1534. Most come here for the spectacular views from the bell tower – especially…

  • Reserva Natural Chocoyero-El Brujo

    Reserva Natural Chocoyero-El Brujo

    10.91 MILES

    This 184-hectare natural reserve, 30km outside Managua, is a small wilderness enclave within easy reach of the capital. Imagine: a hardwood forest, dense…

Nearby Masaya & Los Pueblos Blancos attractions

2. Museo del Folclore

0.19 MILES

Inside the Mercado Artesanías complex, this small museum focuses on dance, local myths and the cultural traditions of Masaya. Apart from excellent photos…

3. Iglesia San Miguel de Masaya

0.3 MILES

The modern Iglesia de San Miguel, whose resident San Miguel Arcángel makes the rounds during the procession of St Jerome, is worth a peek.

4. Iglesia de San Jerónimo

0.35 MILES

Among the major buildings worst hit by the earthquake of 2000 (which also destroyed about 80 homes) was Iglesia de San Jerónimo, built in 1928, the…

5. Iglesia San Sebastián

0.46 MILES

The original church at this location, also called Iglesia San Sebastián, was built around 1700; it was burned down by William Walker in 1856. The current…

7. Malecón & Laguna de Masaya

0.6 MILES

Seven blocks west of the Parque Central is an inspiring view in a region famed for them: across Laguna de Masaya to the smoking Santiago crater. The…

8. Iglesia María Magdalena

0.61 MILES

Iglesia María Magdalena, sort of the sister church to San Sebastián, is where many of Monimbó's most important festivals begin or end.