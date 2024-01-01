Titirangi Lookout

Gisborne

On top of Kaiti Hill in Titirangi Reserve, this lookout offers high, wide and handsome views out across the sea.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Wyllie Cottage at the Tairawhiti Museum.

    Tairāwhiti Museum

    0.91 MILES

    The Tairāwhiti Museum, with its fab gallery extension, focuses on East Coast Māori and colonial history. This is Gisborne’s arts hub, with rotating…

  • Titirangi Reserve

    Titirangi Reserve

    0.02 MILES

    High on a hill overlooking Gisborne, Titirangi was once a pā (fortified village). Reach it via Queens Dr, or on the steep track from the revamped Puhi Kai…

  • Puhi Kai Iti Cook Landing Site

    Puhi Kai Iti Cook Landing Site

    0.29 MILES

    At the foot of Titirangi Reserve is the spot where Captain Cook first landed in NZ in 1769, and where nine Māori were killed by Cook's crew. In 2019, a $5…

  • Eastwoodhill Arboretum

    Eastwoodhill Arboretum

    18.64 MILES

    An arboreal paradise, Eastwoodhill Arboretum is the largest collection of northern-hemisphere trees and shrubs in the southern hemisphere. It's…

  • Footrot Flats Statue

    Footrot Flats Statue

    0.87 MILES

    Gisborne is already well endowed with statues, but this one commemorating the hugely popular Footrot Flats cartoons by Gisborne local, the late Murray…

  • C Company Memorial House

    C Company Memorial House

    0.89 MILES

    This cultural centre commemorates the dedication and commitment of the famed 28th Māori Battalion of the New Zealand Army who fought bravely in the…

  • Sculpture of Te Maro

    Sculpture of Te Maro

    0.27 MILES

    On the flanks of Titirangi Reserve is an impressive new sculpture of Te Maro, the first of nine Māori men killed by Cook's crew when they landed in…

  • Millton Vineyards & Winery

    Millton Vineyards & Winery

    7.09 MILES

    Sustainable, organic, biodynamic... Millton makes all the right moves, and makes them well. Bring a picnic and kick back surrounded by sturdy-trunked…

