Clock Tower

New Plymouth

If you lose your bearings in downtown New Plymouth (or just want to know the time), look for the kooky, stripy clock tower, which is often luridly lit at night.

  • Reflective stainless steel facade of the Len Lye Centre/Govett-Brewster Art Gallery in New Plymouth, New Zealand.

    Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre

    0.04 MILES

    This two-headed artistic beast is arguably NZ's best regional art gallery, presenting contemporary – and often experimental and provocative – local and…

  • Boy hugging tree

    Pukekura Park

    0.5 MILES

    Lush Pukekura has 49 hectares of gardens, playgrounds, trails, streams, waterfalls, ponds and display houses. In summer, rowboats (per half-hour $15)…

  • Puke Ariki, New Plymouth Museum, Taranaki, New Zealand

    Puke Ariki

    0.18 MILES

    Translating as ‘Hill of Chiefs’, Puke Ariki was once a pā (fortified village) site, and is now home to the i-SITE, a fab regional museum, a library, a…

  • Paritutu

    Paritutu

    2.49 MILES

    At 156m, this craggy, steep-sided hill is almost as tall as New Plymouth's old power-station chimney down at the port (198m). Paritutu translates as …

  • Pukeiti

    Pukeiti

    10.97 MILES

    This sprawling garden, 23km south of New Plymouth, is home to thriving masses of rhododendrons and azaleas. The blooms are at their bloomin' best between…

  • Te Rewa Rewa Bridge

    Te Rewa Rewa Bridge

    2.68 MILES

    Just past the Fitzroy Golf Course and accessible via Fitzroy Seaside Park or Peringa Park, this 83m-long bridge crosses Waiwhakaiho River and is part of…

  • Brooklands Park

    Brooklands Park

    1.03 MILES

    Adjoining Pukekura Park, Brooklands Park is home to the Bowl of Brooklands, a world-class natural amphitheatre and sound-shell that hosts the annual WOMAD…

  • Sugar Loaf Islands Marine Park

    Sugar Loaf Islands Marine Park

    3.6 MILES

    About 1km offshore, these rugged islets (Ngā Motu in Māori) are eroded volcanic remnants, offering refuge for 10,000 sea birds and a colony of NZ fur…

