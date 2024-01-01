This modern Hindu temple is dedicated to the Bhagavad Gita, a 700-verse scripture in Sanskrit that is part of the Mahabharata epic.
Gita Temple
Dhulikhel
Nearby Dhulikhel attractions
This three-tiered temple dedicated to Shiva is built in the Newari style; 'Bhagwati' is an honorific title for female Hindu deities.
0.1 MILES
This three-tiered Vishnu temple is guarded by two very different Garudas, a man-bird that serves as the mount of Vishnu in Hindu mythology.
0.1 MILES
This triple-roofed temple in the centre of the Old Town is dedicated to Hari Siddhi, the Hindu goddess best known for killing two giants that attacked…
0.18 MILES
This small temple is dedicated to Ganesh, the Hindu god easily recognised by his elephant head. Ganesh is widely revered as the deity of intellect and…
0.76 MILES
If you take the road leading southeast from the bottom of the town square for 2km, you’ll pass a playing field and the turn-off to the Kali Temple. Just…
1.21 MILES
If you don’t mind a steep 30-minute climb, you can head up a series of switchbacks on concrete steps to reach this modern hilltop temple (also called …
1.56 MILES
This popular pilgrimage spot is noted for its enormous mural of Bhairab; you may see a sacrifice on feast days. Chandeshwari is one of the many…
8. Mother of Chandeshwari Temple
1.74 MILES
This small satellite of the nearby Chandeshwari Temple is dedicated to the mother of Chandeshwari, one of the fearsome incarnations of Parvati.