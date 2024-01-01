Thanks to the narrow-gauge railway to the coast, the colonial company Otavi Minen und Eisenbahn Gesellschaft (OMEG), which oversaw the rich Otavi and Tsumeb mines, also maintained their office in Swakopmund. Known as OMEG Haus, it is a historic example of traditional German architecture.
