At the Paquitequete neighbourhood’s northern edge is a small fish market – it's a good place to drink in a bit of the local Mozambican spirit.
Fish Market
Pemba
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
3.95 MILES
Pemba is all about Wimbi Beach, located 4km east of the downtown area. The attractive arc of sand is backed by a varied but never oppressive collection of…
0.13 MILES
If you only visit one of Pemba's bairros (townships), make sure it's Paquitequete, located beside the bay downhill from the centre. Dominated by its…
0.93 MILES
When you get to the end of Avenida Eduardo Mondlane, stop and take in the view of the world's third-largest natural harbour.
1.49 MILES
Up on the hill behind the governor’s mansion is a large cemetery, with fragrant frangipani trees shading the Christian and Muslim graves. Close to the sea…
