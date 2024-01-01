Fish Market

Pemba

At the Paquitequete neighbourhood’s northern edge is a small fish market – it's a good place to drink in a bit of the local Mozambican spirit.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Wimbi Beach

    Wimbi Beach

    3.95 MILES

    Pemba is all about Wimbi Beach, located 4km east of the downtown area. The attractive arc of sand is backed by a varied but never oppressive collection of…

  • Paquitequete

    Paquitequete

    0.13 MILES

    If you only visit one of Pemba's bairros (townships), make sure it's Paquitequete, located beside the bay downhill from the centre. Dominated by its…

  • Lookout

    Lookout

    0.93 MILES

    When you get to the end of Avenida Eduardo Mondlane, stop and take in the view of the world's third-largest natural harbour.

  • Cemetery

    Cemetery

    1.49 MILES

    Up on the hill behind the governor’s mansion is a large cemetery, with fragrant frangipani trees shading the Christian and Muslim graves. Close to the sea…

