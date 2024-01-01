Banque Al Maghrib

Oujda

The blockish central bank just south of Place 16 Août was built during the French protectorate in the 1920s. It's constructed in the Franco-Moorish style.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Grotte du Chameau

    Grotte du Chameau

    27.22 MILES

    Named after the camel-shaped mountain above, Grotte du Chameau is an ancient network of limestone and dolomite caves, once used as shelter by early Homo…

  • Grotte des Pigeons

    Grotte des Pigeons

    29.2 MILES

    Follow the throaty pigeon coos up the hill into the oldest known cemetery in North Africa. Traces of 80,000-year-old human remains have been unearthed…

  • Taforalt

    Taforalt

    29.42 MILES

    Taforalt, also known as Tafoughalt, is a somewhat haphazard settlement that arose around a former French military installation. The northern end, which…

  • Parc Lalla Aicha

    Parc Lalla Aicha

    0.88 MILES

    Designed in the 1930s by René Maître, the city's chief architect, this beautiful park lined with magnificent trees and bright flowers is worth a stroll…

  • Grande Mosquée

    Grande Mosquée

    0.28 MILES

    Towering over Oujda's small medina, the oldest mosque in the city, known to followers as Lkebir Jamaa, was built when Merinid ruler Sultan Abou Youssef…

  • Clock Tower

    Clock Tower

    0.13 MILES

    Oujda's most recognisable landmark is the 1920s art-deco clock tower that overlooks Place 16 Août. The mosque next to it is arguably more impressive,…

