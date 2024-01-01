Aire de Pique-Nique Les Oiseaux

Wooden tables and benches under the trees make this a pleasant place to picnic. The toilets are only open in July and August.
The hike Les Rochers starts here.
Tazekka National Park
More than 20m wide and 230m deep, the Gouffre de Friouato is said to be the deepest cavern in North Africa, and the cave system is possibly the most…
The most interesting section of Taza Haute's fortified wall is around Bab Er Rih, from where there are superb views over the surrounding countryside. Look…
Taza Haute's bastion, where the medina walls jut out to the east, was added to the 12th-century fortifications 400 years later by the Saadians, but it's…
Climbing out of Taza into the mountains as you travel south on the R507 affords wonderful views. The waterfalls, just outside the park, are at their best…
This is a pleasant spot to picnic or have a barbecue in a designated fireplace. There's a children's play area too. The cabin sells tea, cold drinks,…
The wide valley of the River Lakhal contains a few small hamlets surrounded by farmlands. It's in sharp contrast to the heavily forested mountains all…
Not far from Bab Er Rih, and visible over the top of the houses, is the Grande Mosquée, which the Almohads began building in 1135 before they conquered…
8. Bab Bou-Idir Holiday Village
This place is filled with Moroccan holiday-makers in July and August, but is deserted the rest of the year. A couple of walks into the park start here.