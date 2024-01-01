Erg Lehoudi

Draa Valley

LoginSave

The 100m-high Erg Lihoudi, located 8km northeast of M'Hamid, are some of the most easily accessible dunes in the area. Characterised by their white river sand because of their proximity to the Draa, they are frequented by a higher number of day-trippers and some of the semipermanent camps are in need of attention.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Amezrou

    Amezrou

    29.18 MILES

    Zagora’s desert-crossroads culture can be glimpsed in the neighbouring village of Amezrou, where the historic mud-brick mellah (Jewish quarter), once home…

  • Zawiya Nassiriyya

    Zawiya Nassiriyya

    24.69 MILES

    Non-Muslims cannot visit the green-roofed mausoleum but the remarkable library inside the adjacent Quranic school is open to all – providing the keyholder…

  • Erg Ezahar

    Erg Ezahar

    27.57 MILES

    This tall 'screaming' dune set amid a sea of smaller dunes wails eerily when the wind kicks up. Located 65km southwest of M'Hamid, it takes three days to…

  • El Mesouiria

    El Mesouiria

    5.59 MILES

    Located just 8km northwest of M'Hamid, El Mesouiria is an option for an easy overnight camel trek. Dunes range between 60m and 80m in height and are…

  • Erg Esmar

    Erg Esmar

    23.89 MILES

    This collection of small dunes, rising to just 80m, are well off the main radar with no permanent camps. With its mixture of red and white dunes, it's…

  • Maison de Poterie

    Maison de Poterie

    24.53 MILES

    Abderrahman Bassou will walk you through the rustic pottery-making process, including sitting in a hole in the ground to work the wheel. Oxidised copper…

  • Ethnographic Museum

    Ethnographic Museum

    5.58 MILES

    Inside the Ksar Ouled Driss, 5km before M'Hamid, you'll find this rare example of a 17th-century ksar (fortified village) that still has around 150…

  • Tinfou Dunes

    Tinfou Dunes

    23.99 MILES

    The great sand seas of M'Hamid and Merzouga can make the Tinfou Dunes, around 7km south of Tamegroute, seem like a child's sandbox – especially on busy…

View more attractions

Nearby Draa Valley attractions

1. Ethnographic Museum

5.58 MILES

Inside the Ksar Ouled Driss, 5km before M'Hamid, you'll find this rare example of a 17th-century ksar (fortified village) that still has around 150…

2. El Mesouiria

5.59 MILES

Located just 8km northwest of M'Hamid, El Mesouiria is an option for an easy overnight camel trek. Dunes range between 60m and 80m in height and are…

3. Erg Esmar

23.89 MILES

This collection of small dunes, rising to just 80m, are well off the main radar with no permanent camps. With its mixture of red and white dunes, it's…

4. Tinfou Dunes

23.99 MILES

The great sand seas of M'Hamid and Merzouga can make the Tinfou Dunes, around 7km south of Tamegroute, seem like a child's sandbox – especially on busy…

5. Maison de Poterie

24.53 MILES

Abderrahman Bassou will walk you through the rustic pottery-making process, including sitting in a hole in the ground to work the wheel. Oxidised copper…

6. Zawiya Nassiriyya

24.69 MILES

Non-Muslims cannot visit the green-roofed mausoleum but the remarkable library inside the adjacent Quranic school is open to all – providing the keyholder…

7. Erg Ezahar

27.57 MILES

This tall 'screaming' dune set amid a sea of smaller dunes wails eerily when the wind kicks up. Located 65km southwest of M'Hamid, it takes three days to…

8. Amezrou

29.18 MILES

Zagora’s desert-crossroads culture can be glimpsed in the neighbouring village of Amezrou, where the historic mud-brick mellah (Jewish quarter), once home…