This modest little museum presents exhibits on aspects of island culture and history from Amerindian times to the present, including photos and dioramas illustrating pre-eruption Plymouth and a flamboyant stage costume worn by native soca superstar Arrow. Opening hours are not always kept to.
National Museum of Montserrat
Montserrat
