Overview

Montserrat is one of the Caribbean's most dramatic islands, not only in terms of its soaring peaks and rainforest-covered hillsides, but also due to the cataclysmic eruptions of the Soufrière Hills Volcano that took place in the late 1990s. Hundreds of successive eruptions devastated the tiny island, leading to the abandonment of the capital Plymouth and the removal of the entire population from the island's lower two-thirds, the repercussions of which are still felt today.