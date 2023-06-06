Montserrat

Montserrat is one of the Caribbean's most dramatic islands, not only in terms of its soaring peaks and rainforest-covered hillsides, but also due to the cataclysmic eruptions of the Soufrière Hills Volcano that took place in the late 1990s. Hundreds of successive eruptions devastated the tiny island, leading to the abandonment of the capital Plymouth and the removal of the entire population from the island's lower two-thirds, the repercussions of which are still felt today.

  Hilltop Coffee House & Family Center

    Hilltop Coffee House & Family Center

    Montserrat

    A must-see on any Montserrat visit, this nonprofit cafe founded by filmmaker David Lea and his wife Clover does multi-duty as museum, art gallery,…

  Rendezvous Bay

    Rendezvous Bay

    Montserrat

    Montserrat’s only white sandy beach is a lovely (though totally facility-free) crescent perfect for swimming, snorkeling and diving. It can only be…

  Runaway Ghaut

    Runaway Ghaut

    Montserrat

    Ghauts (pronounced 'guts') are steep ravines that send rainwater rushing down from the mountains into the sea. The most famous on the island is Runaway…

  Montserrat Volcano Observatory

    Montserrat Volcano Observatory

    Montserrat

    Scientists at the MVO keep track of the volcano’s every belch and hiccup. At the interpretation center, an 18-minute documentary by local filmmaker David…

  Jack Boy Hill

    Jack Boy Hill

    Montserrat

    After about a 3-mile drive south along the east coast (from where the main road reaches the coast), the badly battered road turns into the hills and leads…

  National Museum of Montserrat

    National Museum of Montserrat

    Montserrat

    This modest little museum presents exhibits on aspects of island culture and history from Amerindian times to the present, including photos and dioramas…

  Woodlands Beach

    Woodlands Beach

    Montserrat

    About halfway down the western coast, this easily accessible dark-sand beach is often footprint-free but has little shade. A covered clifftop picnic area…

  Belham Valley

    Belham Valley

    Montserrat

    Now buried under mud and volcanic debris, Belham Valley used to be home to an 18-hole golf course, a bridge and a three-story building. After heavy rain,…

A trio of men dressed like leprechauns kick up their legs during Montserrat's annual St. Patrick's Day celebration.

Art and Culture

Why the Caribbean island of Montserrat celebrates St Patrick's Day

Mar 7, 2023 • 8 min read

