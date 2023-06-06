Shop
Montserrat is one of the Caribbean's most dramatic islands, not only in terms of its soaring peaks and rainforest-covered hillsides, but also due to the cataclysmic eruptions of the Soufrière Hills Volcano that took place in the late 1990s. Hundreds of successive eruptions devastated the tiny island, leading to the abandonment of the capital Plymouth and the removal of the entire population from the island's lower two-thirds, the repercussions of which are still felt today.
Hilltop Coffee House & Family Center
A must-see on any Montserrat visit, this nonprofit cafe founded by filmmaker David Lea and his wife Clover does multi-duty as museum, art gallery,…
Montserrat’s only white sandy beach is a lovely (though totally facility-free) crescent perfect for swimming, snorkeling and diving. It can only be…
Ghauts (pronounced 'guts') are steep ravines that send rainwater rushing down from the mountains into the sea. The most famous on the island is Runaway…
Montserrat Volcano Observatory
Scientists at the MVO keep track of the volcano’s every belch and hiccup. At the interpretation center, an 18-minute documentary by local filmmaker David…
After about a 3-mile drive south along the east coast (from where the main road reaches the coast), the badly battered road turns into the hills and leads…
This modest little museum presents exhibits on aspects of island culture and history from Amerindian times to the present, including photos and dioramas…
About halfway down the western coast, this easily accessible dark-sand beach is often footprint-free but has little shade. A covered clifftop picnic area…
Now buried under mud and volcanic debris, Belham Valley used to be home to an 18-hole golf course, a bridge and a three-story building. After heavy rain,…
