Hilltop Coffee House & Family Center

A must-see on any Montserrat visit, this nonprofit cafe founded by filmmaker David Lea and his wife Clover does multi-duty as museum, art gallery, community center and de facto tourist office. Have a juice or cuppa on the veranda, then time travel through Montserrat milestones by watching David's acclaimed documentary on the Soufrière Hills Volcano eruption; paying tribute to soca star Arrow; and marveling at memorabilia rescued from the buried city and George Martin's AIR Studios.

All proceeds go to community projects.