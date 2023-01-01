Antigua's 'Everest' rises a modest 1319ft in the island's southwestern corner as part of the Shekerley mountain range. Known as Boggy Peak until 2009 (Mt Obama is definitely an improvement), the mountain is crowned by dense trees and locked up telecommunications towers. This makes views only so-so unless you can get inside the compound.

During the colonial area, escaped African slaves, called 'maroons,' hid out in the surrounding hills. The entire area is now a national park and a growing number of trails are being developed from the northern side via Christian Valley. For now, the easiest access is from Cades Bay in the south. The turnoff for partly paved Mt Obama Rd (best with a 4WD) is from Old Rd, just east of the village of Urlings. Drive as far as you can, then walk the rest to the top. A bus can drop you at the turnoff.