Wallings Dam & Reservoir

Built by the British around 1900, this Victorian-style dam originally created a reservoir holding 13 million gallons of water and supplied it to surrounding villages. In 1912, after three years of drought, it was drained and the area was reforested; it's now teeming with mahoe, ironwood, locust, mango, white cedar and other tree species.

Birdwatchers might be able to spot banana quits, broadwinged hawks and redstars, among others. The reservoir is also the starting point for hikes up Signal Hill and to secluded Rendezvous Bay.