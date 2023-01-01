St Barnabas Anglican Church

Passing through the village of Liberta en route to English Harbour, this quaint little church on a hill is worth a quick stop. It was built as a school in the early 19th century and converted into a church after an 1843 earthquake destroyed the nearby mother church in Falmouth. It's especially noteworthy for the local green-shimmering limestone used in its construction.

Soak up its long history by poking around the overgrown churchyard, which has some interesting colonial-era gravestones. Charles Pitt, the brother of the English prime minister William Pitt, was buried here in 1780.