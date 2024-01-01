Though ruined, this fort, built in 1704 to protect English Harbour, still has enough walls and a cannon to evoke the challenges of the colonial era. It also offers a nice perspective of the harbor, Nelson's Dockyard and Galleon Beach. It's a pleasant 10-minute stroll from Nelson's Dockyard – find the trail which begins behind the wall above the bakery.
Fort Berkeley
Antigua
