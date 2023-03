For a primer on Antigua's history from the Amerindian era to the present, watch the 15-minute multimedia presentation at this interpretative center just past the entrance to Shirley Heights. Part of the Nelson's Dockyard National Park, it's low-tech and child-oriented but still informative. Afterwards take in lovely views of English Harbour from the viewing platform.

Admission is also valid at Shirley Heights and Nelson's Dockyard.