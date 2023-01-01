Ponder Antigua's colonial past while poking around a restored stone windmill, as well as remnants of the Great House, the distillery and other buildings of the island's first sugar plantation, established in 1674 by Christopher Codrington and named for his daughter. An interpretive center demystifies the sugar-making process and provides glimpses into the hardship of daily life on the plantation, which had around 400 slaves at its peak.

The site straddles a quiet hill at the end of a 0.6-mile dirt track south of Pares, off the road to Long Bay.