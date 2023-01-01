Nelson’s Dockyard National Park

Continuously in operation since 1745, this extensively restored Georgian-era marina is Antigua's top sightseeing draw and was made a Unesco World Heritage site in 2016. Today its restored buildings house restaurants, hotels and businesses, the most important of which is the Dockyard Museum, which features information on Antigua's history, the dockyard and life at the forts. Among the many trinkets on display is a telescope once used by Nelson himself.

Admission to the Dockyard area is also good for Shirley Heights and the Dow's Hill Interpretation Centre.